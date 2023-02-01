Two men injured when tractor trailer strikes lift truck Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

The Troy Police Department is continuing to investigate an accident that sent two men to a Montgomery hospital.

According to Police Chief Randall Barr, the TPD responded to an accident around 2:26 p.m. on Tuesday. Barr said the accident occurred in the 100 block of North three Notch Street. Barr said officers arrived on the scene and found two male victims in the roadway suffering from injuries. Barr said witnesses reported the men were working on a building using a lift truck. Barr said witnesses reported a transfer truck struck the equipment and caused the two men to fall from the lift. Barr said the tractor trailer continued traveling south on North Three Notch and officers located the vehicle on Henderson Highway.

Barr said the Troy Fire Department personnel responded to the accident and rendered medical attention to both men before they were transported to a Montgomery hospital.

Barr said one of the men was released from the hospital after treatment on Tuesday and the second man is still hospitalized in critical condition.

Barr said no charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.