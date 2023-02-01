Girl Scout cookie booth at Walmart Saturday Published 5:51 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

It’s Girl Scout Cookie Season, the sweetest time of the year.

And, those who have been waiting for and craving the sweet cookie treats need wait on longer

From 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Girl Scout Troop 9815, Troy, will have a Cookie Booth set up at Walmart and they will have all the Girl Scout Cookie favorites for sale along with the newest cookie, the Raspberry Rally, and also, with last year’s newbie, Adventurefuls.

All traditional Girl Scout “favorites,” will also be available, including, the Do-si-dos, S’mores, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Thin Mints and Lemon-ups, said Camille Downing, Troop volunteer.

At this time, Troop 9815 is still Troy’s only Girl Scout troop but it has doubled in size. Toia McPhail and LeKeisha Hays are the troop leaders.

“The scouts in Troop 9815, are a very interested and active group, “Downing said. “And, around this time of the year, our girls are also a very dedicated group because Girls Scout cookies are in season and people are ready to cave into temptation.

“We are doing booth sales to help our Troop raise money for girl-led activities. This season, we plan on taking the girls to Great Wolf Lodge for their annual trip. We appreciate the support our Girl Scout receive as they support the troop and the Girl Scout Council with their cookies sales.”

Downing said Girl Scout Troop 9815 will sell the popular cookies individually and as a troop.

“The support of our community s greatly appreciated,” she said.