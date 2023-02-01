Enterprise’s Mykel Johnson signs with Troy Published 2:08 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Enterprise High School senior Mykel Johnson signed his letter-of-intent to accept a football scholarship with Troy University on Feb. 1.

The 5-foot-8-inch, 175-pound athlete is a two-time all-state selection, three-time Southeast Sun Elite 11 honoree and two-time Dothan Eagle Super 12 honoree. Johnson had numerous college offers, including other offers from Coastal Carolina, Tulane, Georgia State, South Florida and Kennesaw State.

“It just felt like home,” Johnson said of his decision to sign with Troy. “It feels great (to sign). I’m excited about the opportunity I have in front of me. (Troy coach Jon) Sumrall had a big impact on me, the way he talked to me. He told me that I could fit in at Troy and I feel like I do.”

Johnson finished his high school career with over 3,000 yards rushing, finishing second all-time at Enterprise. He also amassed 5,331 all-purpose yards and 60 total touchdowns. He eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in both 2020 and 2021, with a school-record 20 rushing touchdowns as a junior.

In his senior season, Johnson moved to receiver and hauled in 33 passes for 632 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed for 484 yards and seven touchdowns and returned 21 kickoffs for 697 yards with a school-record four touchdown returns.

Johnson signed with Troy as an “athlete” and said he would be playing both receiver and running back as a Trojan. Troy was Johnson’s last Division I offer but was one he was hoping he would get.

“It was one I was looking at for awhile,” Johnson said of Troy. “It just took a little while to get that offer. I’m excited.”

Enterprise has a rich history with Troy Football, especially in recent years. All-Sun Belt center Dylan Bradshaw, receiver Clark Quisenberry and current NFL star Marcus Jones are among some of the former Wildcats in the past decade that became stars at Troy. Johnson said he even received some advice from Jones during his college recruitment.

“He told me once I made the decision, ‘Don’t look back. Keep going,’” Johnson recalled. “I think it’s pretty cool (to follow in Jones’ footsteps at Troy). I think I can do the same things he did, I just have to put the work in.”