City of Troy, Troy University host John R. Lewis Leadership Conference

Troy University and the City of Troy will host the Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference Friday and Saturday on the Troy University campus.

The leadership conference will open Friday night in the Lamar P. Higgins Ballrooms. The annual conference will include a history of the conference, music by the Troy University Gospel Singers and greetings by Executive Director of the John R. Lewis Legacy Institute Jerrick Lewis; Troy Mayor Jason A. Reeves and Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr.

The keynote address for the opening session will be by Larry D. Thornton, Sr., president and owner of Thornton Enterprises, author and artist.

The Congressman John Robert Lewis Leadership Conference will continue Saturday morning with plenary sessions featuring Dr. Elizabeth Dawson, Angelene Kendall-Henderson and Dr. Frankie Bell.

The keynote luncheon address will be delivered by Rev. Darryl Caldwell, pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Banks, and owner of C&H Auto Sales Troy and Enterprise.