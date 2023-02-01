Charles Henderson football players sign scholarship offers Published 12:24 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

A total of seven Charles Henderson High School football players signed academic and athletic scholarships on National Signing Day, Feb. 1, at a ceremony at the school.

Both Marquavius “Qua” Scott and Stephon Mosely signed football scholarships to Lane College, while Phillip Scott signed with Tuskegee University, Connor Jones signed with Delta State University and Damien Hart signed with Miles College. Additionally, Tre’von Brown signed his academic scholarship to Jacksonville State and Todrick Burks signed an academic scholarship with the U.S. Naval Academy (Navy).

Qua Scott and Mosely will be teammates at Lane College, which is a Division II school located in Jackson, Tenn., with a rich football history. Qua Scott transferred to Charles Henderson this past year from Ben Davis High School in Indiana. He was one of the Trojans’ top tacklers this season, recording 85 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, four sacks and four interceptions. He earned All-Messenger honorable mention as a senior, as well.

“It being an HBCU (historically black college and university) was a big part to me and Stephon being there is also a big part,” Qua Scott said of signing with Lane College. “I’ll already have some chemistry there with him, so I’ll enjoy that.”

Qua Scott said he’ll start out at linebacker at Lane but could move to safety, as well. He’s set a simple goal for college.

“I just want to graduate,” he flatly said. “I just want to make it through and finish college with a degree.”

Mosely also earned All-Messenger honors this season, tallying 40 catches for 677 yards and four touchdowns, averaging nearly 17 yards per catch.

“It’s a good program. I felt like there is more to the school than just football,” Mosely said of Lane. “They really wanted me there and I felt like if I went there I’d have a chance to excel.”

Mosely said his teammate joining him at Lane also had an influence on him.

“It made me feel more at home,” he emphasized. “He told me he loved the program and loved being there. So, it made me want to be there more, too.”

Mosely has lofty goals on and off the field.

“My goal is to get better at my position and get through college and hopefully make it to the NFL one day,” Mosely said. “I’m a business major, so I want to start my own business after football, too. Start my own clothing line.”

Hart earned All-Messenger and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors as a senior. He totaled 156 tackles, six tackles-for-loss, one interception and three fumble recoveries as a senior. Hart committed to Miles College in January and said that signing his letter-of-inter was like a dream.

“It’s like a dream come true. I never thought I would make it here,” Hart said with a smile. “Everyone says high school flies by and it definitely did for me. I’m here now and I have to enjoy it while I’m here because it’s time to get to work once I go up there. I’m excited and I’m excited to see what (my teammates) do with their lives, too. I want nothing but the best for them.”

Jones also earned All-Messenger honors this season and committed to Delta State in January. He said that he’s ready to get to work now.

“It feels good,” Jones said of signing his letter-of-intent. “It feels like the next chapter in the book. I’m ready to go up there and play some ball.”

Phillip Scott, another All-Messenger honoree, was an anchor of the Charles Henderson offensive line this season alongside Jones. Though he had numerous scholarship offers, he eventually named his top three options as Tuskegee, West Alabama and North Carolina Central. He ultimately signed with Tuskegee.

“When I went there, it felt like family,” Phillip Scott said of Tuskegee. “Everyone treated me right and they offered me a big scholarship. So, I had to take it.”

While he said it felt good to finally sign his scholarship offer, he’s looking forward to working his way into the starting lineup early.

“It feels good. I met my goal and got a full ride scholarship,” Phillip Scott said. “I’m just happy and I thank God for the opportunity. Now, the goal is to earn a starting position and just get better from there.”

Tre’von Brown, who played receiver with the Trojans, signed an academic scholarship with Jacksonville State. Brown said that balancing life as a student-athlete and being able to make the grades to earn an academic scholarship was tough but worth it.

“I felt very nervous but it felt good,” Brown said of signing his scholarship to JSU. “With all the sports and everything I played, and family stuff, it’s hard mentally.

Brown said he plans to go into physical therapy.

Burks also earned an academic scholarship to the Navy, following in the footsteps of his parents. His mother is retired from the U.S. Army, while his father is active duty in the Air Force.

“I plan on going into Navy Special Ops,” Burks said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Navy Seal, since I was a kid, but as time went on I decided to get into medicine and special ops.”

Burks, who played defensive line with the Trojans, said he hopes to be a chiropractor outside of his commitments with the military.

“My goals for college are to get a degree and hopefully do something in the medical field, be a chiropractor and hopefully live a good life,” he emphasized.