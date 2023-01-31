Two injured in roadside accident

The Troy Police Department reported two people were injured in a roadside accident on Tuesday afternoon.

Lt. Bryan Weed said the accident is currently under investigation. He said initial reports indicate two people were working in a lift and were ejected when their vehicle was hit by a truck.

Weed said both people transported to a Montgomery hospital, one by ground and the other by air.

Weed said more information would be released as it becomes available.

