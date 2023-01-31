Troy Basketball to host Mardi Gras Celebration Published 8:47 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Next Saturday, Feb. 11, the Troy Trojans will host the annual Trojan Mardi Gras celebration at Trojan Arena before the Troy men’s basketball game with Louisiana.

Troy is holding a special ticket promotion for the occasion with adult reserved tickets to the game being buy one, get one free, while all kids 12 and under will receive a free general admission ticket to the game. The first 1,500 fans through the doors will also receive a free throwback Troy State shersey.

The Mardi Gras celebration starts at 3 p.m. on the concourse of Trojan Arena. There will be a number of restaurants and vendors at the game with free samples for fans. Preston’s Steak House, Publix, Jersey Mike’s, Conecuh Sausage, Coca-Cola, Cook Me Something Mister, Domino’s Pizza, Alabama Peanut Producers, Confucius Institute, West Walnut Cookie Company and Goldfinger’s will all be on hand with free samples.

Feb. 11 will also mark Troy’s annual Letterwinners Game. Troy will be honoring the 1993 and 2003 men’s basketball teams at the event. The 1993 team is Troy’s only basketball team to make it to a National Championship Game, finishing runner-up in the Division II Tournament. The 2003 team was Troy’s first to make it to the Division I NCAA Tournament. Legendary former Troy coach Don Maestri will be on hand for the event.

All former letterwinners in Troy Basketball are invited to attend and will be honored at the game. Each former player can receive up to four complimentary tickets to the game and will be invited to a reception with their families. Letterwinners are asked to RSVP via E-mail, rsbrown@troy.edu, or by phone, at (317) 517-9864.

All of the festivities will be capped off with a rematch between Troy and the Sun Belt’s first place Louisiana at 4 p.m.