The Market opens Published 6:44 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

There was a mad rush of women through Troy’s downtown square early Wednesday morning, February 1. Kitchen towels waved in the air and pots and pans were tossed aside.

That’s not exactly how it was but how it felt to those whose are responsible for preparing home-cooked meals.

It was opening day for The Market that offers home cooking without cooking at home so there was reason for the merriment.

For Yanni and Denise Tempelis, it was the beginning of yet another venture into public food service.

The couple owns and operates The Pig Cafe on North Three Notch Street in Troy and Francesca’s on the square. Yanni is a seasoned, professional chef and Denise comes from a long line of scratch cooks of great merit.

The Market offers a large variety of home-cooked meals including fresh vegetables in season that are ready to heat and serve, meats including sliced ham, sliced chicken and gravy, barbecue and camp stew, soups and a variety of salads and desserts from cookies to cobblers and cakes.

“Opening day at The Market was an exciting day for Yanni and me and for a lot of people who enjoy home-cooked meals,” Denise said. “Putting a home-cooked meal on the family dinner table without having to cook it, will be a wish come true for many women who are challenged with feeding a family.”

When Yanni and Denise Tempelis officially opened The Market, they were both happily surprised at the enthusiastic response and greatly appreciative,

“We felt sure a market that offered a variety of home-cooked dishes would be a service to those who have the responsibility for feeding those in their homes,” Yanni said. “And, such a market would also be an opportunity for those who live alone or share a place to enjoy a home-cooked meal without having to cook it.”

If Yanni and Denise had any doubts whether the new market would be welcomed to Troy, their doubts were relieved when the doors closed at 6 p.m. on opening day.

“We had a really good opening day and opening week,” Denise said. “Yanni and I were pleased with the response. Everything sold and fast. The casseroles sold out twice. Some of the dishes we had planned to freeze for later sold before we could get them in the freezer. We were so very appreciative of the interest in The Market and the different opportunities to serve home-cooked meals without the cooking.”

The Market is more than a storehouse of home-cooked foods that bring grandma’s kitchen home. It is grandma’s kitchen.

The Market features a pie safe and cabinets from grandma’s house and tools and implements from papa’s shed. It has a mammoth safe retrieved from a past business there and items of interest found in the attic and behind walls.

The Market is a mini-museum of farmhouse history. Yanni and Denise wanted to preserve the past as well as serve the community by offering home-cooked meals without the bother.

“We are happy to offer home-cooked meals to our community,” Yanni said. “Denise and I look forward to this adventure in food service and hope that The Market makes home cooking easier and more enjoyable for the cooks at home.”

The Market is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 4 p.m. on Saturdays.