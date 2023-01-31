Mrs. Huner featured in The Messenger in 1969 Published 6:42 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

In 1969, Mrs. Stanley Huner was featured in the Careers for Women feature stories.

Mrs. Stanley Huner has had Troy’s only catering service for two years. She and her husband have been operating a local restaurant for a number of years.

“I was born into this business. One of my favorite memories is when I was a little girl and Daddy would bring me down to the restaurant to open up with him on Saturday mornings.”

The catering service was started by Mrs. Huner when she decided that her hobby of making flower arrangement and interest in working with people could be combined in a business.

“The children were old enough when I started working not to need me at home all the time. With our large family, the little bit of extra money also came in handy.”

The Huner’s have six children, and two grandchildren. Their two oldest boys, Herbie and Stanley each have a son. Mary Margaret, Ricky, Sandra and Teresa are in school in Troy.

Mrs. Huner gives much of the credit for the success of her business to her husband and children. She said that without their help and patience she could not have made her idea work.

The summer wedding season and Christmas are Mrs. Huner’s business seasons. “The hardest thing for me to do is to try and keep from becoming too excited about each of the parties I do. I get so interested and wound up with each one.”

“I think that this is one of the businesses Troy has needed for a long time. It takes a lot of work off the mother of the bride or the person giving a party. People just do not need to be worried about all the little details with everything else that is going on.”

“I love people and I love to help them. My main ambition is to learn more so that I can do better.”

Trying different ideas and decorations is one of Mrs. Huner’s favorite phases of her work. “I try to make each party an individual one.”

All of these articles can be found in previous editions of The Troy Messenger. Stay tuned for more. Dianne Smith is the President of the Pike County Historical, Genealogical and Preservation Society.