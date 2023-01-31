Mardi Gras Gala set for February 11 Published 6:40 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

In French, Mardi Gras means Fat Tuesday. In Mobil and New Orleans, Mardi Gras means parades. In many places, it means little and, in other places in means nothing. But, around Troy, Mardi Gras means a good time to be had by all at the Mardi Gras Gala hosted by the Colley Senior Complex.

This year’s gala will be on February 11, and already sponsorships are going fast.

The Mardi Gras Gala is a fundraiser in support of the activities and events at the City of Troy’s senior center.

“We greatly appreciate the community’s support of the Mardi Gras Gala,” said Catherine Jordan, director of Colley Senior Complex. “Our 2023 Mardi Gras Gala will be back after three years due to COVID-19 concerns. We are excited and looking forward to being together again for this wonderful event in support of the Colley Senior Complex.”

The Mardi Gras Gala will feature food, music, dancing, fun and fellowship.

“We always have a great band and we will again this year,” Jordan said, “The 10-piece band, One Nation, a party band from Atlanta, has been highly recommend by those in our community that have heard and enjoyed their music. We are looking forward to a having them as our Mardi Gras party band.”

Jordan said the annual Mardi Gras drawdown is a fun and exciting part of the fundraising event.

“Tickets for the drawdown are $100 each and the winner of the drawdown will take home $10,000,” Jordan said adding that the final two names in the drawing often choose to split the winnings. Either way, the drawdown is a fun and exciting event.”

Drawdown tickets are available at the Colley Complex during regular hours.

“Those who want tickets can either stop by or call the center at 808-8500 and we will drop the ticket off to them,” Jordan said. “The Mardi Gras Gala makes it possible for the seniors at the Colley Complex to do more and learn more while enjoying the fellowship of other seniors. We thank everyone for their support of the Gala and our seniors.”