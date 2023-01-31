Looking ahead to downtown Troy Published 6:43 pm Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Much of the time and, perhaps, most of the time, there is something going on around the square in downtown Troy.

Already, two downtown events have been planned for February.

Leigh Anne Windham, City of Troy community development director, said those who shop downtown Troy and make a purchase at a participating business from Wednesday, February 8, through Monday, February 13, will be entered to win a basket filled with gift certificates from participating downtown businesses.

“The Valentines Basket will be filled with gift certificates from shops and restaurant in downtown Troy,” Windham said. “There is no limit to how many times you can enter so we invite everyone to shop downtown Troy and enjoy shopping local and among friends.”

Then, on Saturday, February 18, there will be a Mardi Gras Band Party on the downtown square featuring Kenny on the Keys.

The Mardi Gras Band Party will be from 6 until 9 p.m. and everyone who enjoys good music and a good time is invited.

As Old Man Winter begins to give way to warmer and sunnier weather, there will be more activities and events in downtown Troy and around the square.

Everyone is invited to take advantage of the shopping opportunities and the activities and events in the downtown area that offer fun and fellowship for people of all ages.