Hollings earns Sun Belt Player of the Week Published 11:16 am Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Troy University junior Ja’Mia Hollings was named Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Jan. 31 for her performance last week.

Hollings earned back-to-back double-doubles as Troy secured first place in the Sun Belt with wins over Georgia Southern and rival South Alabama a week ago. The West Point, Miss., native became just the second player in Troy’s Division I history to score 20 points or more and grab 20 rebounds or more in a single game.

She tallied 23 points and 20 rebounds against South Alabama last Thursday and followed that performance with 19 points and 10 rebounds against Georgia Southern on Saturday. She also netted five blocks, five steals and three assists in the two games, as well.

Hollings currently ranks 14th in the conference in scoring this season, averaging 12.7 points per game, and seventh in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 7.8 rebounds per game. Additionally, her 51.5 percent shooting from the field ranks third in the Sun Belt and her 15 total blocks ranks 11th in the conference.

Hollings is in her second year as a Trojan after averaging 3.6 points and 3.4 rebounds last season. Before coming to Troy she was earned All-MACCC and NJCAA All-Region honors at East Mississippi Community College.

Hollings and the Trojans will look to keep their two-game winning streak going this Thursday at Texas State.