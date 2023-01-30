Troy women’s basketball captures first place in SBC Published 9:37 am Monday, January 30, 2023

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (13-8, 8-2) took sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference for the first time this season with a dominant 100-77 win over the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday.

It was the third time this season that the Trojans have reached 100 points or more in a game and it put Troy a game ahead of four other teams that are now tied for second place in the conference. James Madison, Texas State, Southern Miss and Louisiana are all now tied for second with 7-3 conference records.

Troy finished off the second quarter with an 11-0 run that put the Trojans up 41-32 at halftime after trailing 23-21 going into the period. Troy then went on a 14-0 run in the second half as Troy outscored Georgia Southern 59-45 in the third and fourth quarters.

The Trojans won the rebound battle 59-56 and forced an eye-popping 26 turnovers in which the Trojans turned into 22 points off turnovers.

“I was prepared to draw up last-second plays at the end because that’s usually how these two teams play,” Troy coach Chanda Rigby said. “But we really just ran away with it at the end of the second quarter and on through the fourth quarter. I’m proud of Jada (Walton’s) energy coming off the bench. It wasn’t just her scoring; it was her rebounding that caught on with everyone else.”

Makayia Hallmon and Ja’Mia Hollings scored 19 points each, while Hollings picked up her second straight double-double with 10 rebounds. She also tallied four steals and four blocks, while Hallmon dished four assists and had three steals. Nia Daniel added 18 points and five rebounds, while Jada Walton scored 15 points and dished four assists with two steals and two blocks. Tai’Sheka Porchia scored 10 points and earned seven rebounds.

Troy hits the road this Thursday, Feb. 2, for a conference matchup with Texas State as the Trojans look to retain the top spot in the Sun Belt.