Trojans lose second straight on the road Published 9:51 am Monday, January 30, 2023

The Troy Trojans men’s basketball team (13-10, 5-5) wrapped up a two-game road swing with a 77-60 loss to rival South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday.

The loss marks Troy’s second straight loss and fourth loss in the last five games. It also drops Troy down to a tie for eighth place in the Sun Belt Conference with Old Dominion. The win for South Alabama ended a four-game losing streak for the Jags.

South Alabama led by 20 points at one point and led 37-25 at halftime. South Alabama also outscored Troy 40-35 in the second half. USA dominated the paint against Troy, winning the battle on the boards 37-22 and outscoring Troy 46-22 in the paint. South Alabama also had a solid night shooting, knocking down 30-of-57 shot attempts, while Troy converted just 20-of-48 shots.

“To score 46 points in the paint, I just don’t think that’s ever been done to a team of mine,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “And then to lose the rebounding battle the way we did. Our guys just didn’t compete the way they were supposed to. We are going to have to do some soul-searching and get back to work on Monday.

“We need to bounce back. We got four games at home. I couldn’t identify with the team that showed up tonight. We’ve competed in 20 minutes these past two games. The other 60, we just haven’t looked like us. It’s disappointing, but I’m confident we can regroup and get ready for next Thursday.”

Christyon Eugene led Troy with 17 points – including 15 in the second half – along with two assists and two steals. Aamer Muhammad was the only other Trojan to score in double digits with 10 points. Isaiah Moore led South Alabama with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Troy starts a four-game home swing this Thursday, Feb. 2, with a conference rematch with Southern Miss at 6 p.m. in Trojan Arena.