TB&T Athletes of the Week (Jan. 20-26)

Published 2:14 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Josh Boutwell

MALE

Austin Cross

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Charles Henderson High School

Cross averaged 23.5 points per game this week as Charles Henderson won its seventh and eighth straight wins this week. Cross scored a season-high 36 points in a lopsided win over Park Crossing on Tuesday in which he hit eight three-pointers.

 

FEMALE

Taniyah Green

Pike County High School

Green averaged 16 points per game in three games this week as the Lady Dawgs secured the Class 3A, Area 4 regular season championship. She wrapped up her week with a 23-point performance in a win over Cottonwood on Thursday.

More Sports

Late rally not enough to complete Trojan comeback

Big night from Ja’Mia Hollings lifts Troy over South Alabama

Area basketball teams pick up Thursday wins

Julia Brooks to represent the Sun Belt at NCAA Leadership Forum

Print Article

  • Polls

    What is your New Years' Resolution?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Friends to Follow

  • Calendar of events