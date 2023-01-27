TB&T Athletes of the Week (Jan. 20-26) Published 2:14 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

MALE

Austin Cross

Charles Henderson High School

Cross averaged 23.5 points per game this week as Charles Henderson won its seventh and eighth straight wins this week. Cross scored a season-high 36 points in a lopsided win over Park Crossing on Tuesday in which he hit eight three-pointers.

FEMALE

Taniyah Green

Pike County High School

Green averaged 16 points per game in three games this week as the Lady Dawgs secured the Class 3A, Area 4 regular season championship. She wrapped up her week with a 23-point performance in a win over Cottonwood on Thursday.