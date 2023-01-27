Saturday, January 28, 2023, Obituaries Published 6:36 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Robert V. Carter

Dr. Robert V. Carter, a native of Troy, died at the Grandview Hospital in Birmingham January 17, 2023.

Robert was born November 8,1934 to George and Flora Carter. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Harold J. Carter, and Clementine Patricia King.

He is survived by his sisters, Ann Tillman (Cincinnati, OH), and Bettye Pressley (Albuquerque, NM). Also surviving Robert are his nephews and nieces: Anthony Tillman (Ewing, NJ); Eddie King (Bronx,NY); Adonica Jones-Parks (Tony) (Cincinnati, OH); Jacqueline King (Bronx, NY), and Haroldine Williams (Milton) (Fayetteville, NC), grand nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held in Troy in the Spring.

Emogene Coppage Gorma

Mrs. Emogene Coppage Gorman of LaGrange, GA, formally of Troy, AL, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Florence Hand Home in LaGrange. She was 93. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Wayne Locklar officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hills Cemetery with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. The family will receive friends Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Gorman, Sr., sons, Mark Gorman and Tommy Gorman and a daughter Barbara. She is survived by her son, Leonard Gorman, Jr., LaGrange, GA; daughter, Kathy McCain, Athens, AL; grandchildren; cousins.

The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com

Helen Weeks Ellis

Mrs. Helen Weeks Ellis a resident of Brundidge, AL died Tuesday, January 24, 2023 after an extended illness. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, 2023 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Brundidge with Rev. James Claude Adams officiating. Burial will follow with Skeen Funeral Home of Troy directing. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Skeen Funeral Home in Troy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Willie Mae Weeks, Melvin Ellis, her husband of 58 years, her daughter, Kaye Ellis, her sister, Alice Weeks and her brother, Jerry Weeks. She is survived by her son, Charles Ellis (Myra), Brundidge; grandsons, Brennan Ellis (Elizabeth), Jack, and Blake Ellis, Brundidge; two great granddaughters, Caroline and Claire Ellis; sister, Linda Brown (Jesse), Lafayette; brother, Ronnie Weeks (Edie), Brundidge; numerous nieces and nephews. Flowers will be accepted and memorials may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.