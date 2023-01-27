PC 4-H peanut butter & jelly drive underway Published 6:31 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

Pike County 4-H is kicking off its Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive for 2023, and will be accepting donations through the end of February.

“Once all donations have been received, we will deliver the donations to our local food banks,” said Hillary Peoples, 4-H Regional Extension agent in Pike County. “This is a donation drive that Pike County 4-H has been involved in for many years. We hope to exceed previous years’ donations and serve those who are in need.”

Peanut butter is a good source of protein and healthy fats, important for all stages of life, especially growing children. Plus, it is a good source of fiber.

Donations may be dropped off at the Pike County Extension Office at 306 South Three Notch Street in Troy.

Those with questions are invited to call Hillary Peoples at 565-0985 or email hkp0018@aces.edu for pickup.

All donations will benefit local food banks.