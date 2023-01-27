Patti Rutland Jazz Dancers: Nationals Bound Published 6:28 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

1 of 4

Dancers with Patti Rutland Jazz came home from a recent competition with three regional titles, 17 national workshop scholarships, 26 overall awards, 26 invitations to compete for a national title and three studio awards.

The PRJ Brundidge and Headland studio dancers attended the regional Dance Educators of America competition in Mobile Jan. 21-22 where they competed in solo, duo, trio and group dance competitions, as well as workshops led by industry respected dancers, choreographers and teachers.

Brooks Taylor, a third-grader at Banks School, earned the title of Jr. Mr. DEA along with an invite to compete for the national title and a full workshop scholarship for the national’s event in Orlando in July.

“I really love dancing,” Brooks said. “I was a little scared on stage, but it was great. Ever since I came to PRJ my dreams are coming true. I can’t believe I am going to nationals.”

Studio owner, Patti Rutland Simpson, said teaching Brooks has been an opportunity to take a trip back in time because she had four boys who grew up in dance studios.

“Before Brooks went on stage, he turned around and gave me the biggest hug,” Simpson said, recalling a moment with her now 22-year-old son who is a senior dance major at Dean College in Boston. “For Sam’s first solo, the last thing he did before he went on stage was give me a hug. Not many people get to rewind the video like that.”

While this is only Brook’s second year on the PRJ Performance Team, Iliannah and Felicity Cousins, sisters from Brundidge, have been students at PRJ since 2017. They both received full national scholarships and invites to compete for titles at DEA nationals.

“It was funny because whenever they called her name, I was happy, and then they called mine right after – so everyone knew we were sisters,” Iliannah Cousins said. “It was very exciting. I was surprised, but it was so fun – I love DEA.”

Kensley Anderson, a seventh-grader at Charles Henderson Middle School, has been part of PRJ since 2017. She found her love of gymnastics blends well with all sorts of dance styles and said PRJ choreographers help her integrate stunts into her dances. Her solo earned her an invite to compete at nationals, a fifth place overall award and a full scholarship to nationals workshops.

“I like dancing at PRJ because of the instructors and the other dancers – they’re my friends, too,” Kensley said. “I love acro and dancing on stage. It’s terrifying, but it’s fun. I don’t know exactly how to describe it.”

Brooks Taylor was the Regional title winner from the Brundidge Studio.

Scholarship winners from the Brundidge Studio were Taylor, Felicity Cousins, Ilannah Cousins, and Kensley Anderson.

Brundidge Studio Musical Theater Scholarship ($100) recipients were Isabel Martinez, Jaiden King and Jalonni McMillon.

Competition dancers who were invited to compete for national titles were (juniors) Brooks Taylor and Isabel Martinez; pre-teens, Jaiden King and Kensley Anderson; and seniors, Feliicity Cousins.

Overall competition awards went to Kensley Anderson, pre-teen solo, fifth,

After founding two successful studios in Dothan, Simpson opened Patti Rutland Jazz in Brundidge. Her niece, Tara Reiley, merged her studio, Oz Dance Center, under the PRJ brand in 2022. Dancers attend classes at their home studio, but the performance team practices together and combines forces for duo, trio and group dances.

“We’ve all grown leaps and bounds in just eight months together,” Simpson said. “I feel like we’ve moved mountains and gained so much. The dancers have become very grounded and confident in their training, their performing and their friendships.”

After 43 years in the dance industry as a dancer, choreographer, instructor and studio owner, Simpson said the Brundidge studio is her dream come true – and the studio children have become part of her family.

“After all this time, I found my dream studio in the most unlikely place, Brundidge, Alabama,” Simpson said. “These kids are remarkable. We got to where we are because we love each other so much and we never give up. Now, let’s go to nationals!”

Brooks Taylor was the Regional title winner from the Brundidge Studio.

Scholarship winners from the Brundidge Studio were Taylor, Felicity Cousins, Ilannah Cousins, and Kensley Anderson.

Brundidge Studio Musical Theater Scholarship ($100) recipients were Isabel Martinez, Jaiden King and Jalonni McMillon.

Competition dancers who were invited to compete for national titles were (juniors) Brooks Taylor and Isabel Martinez; pre-teens, Jaiden King and Kensley Anderson; and seniors, Feliicity Cousins.

Overall competition awards went to Kensley Anderson, pre-teen solo, fifth,