Brundidge purchases 110 acres at $200,000+ Published 6:37 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, January 17, the Brundidge City Council approved the purchase of 110 acres of property located between S.A. Graham Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard at the price of $212,550.00.

The property is known locally as the Haisten property.

Brundidge Mayor Isabell Boyd said the purchased property will serve a sufficient, valid public purpose for the city.

“The property is appropriate, desirable and in the best interest of the City of Brundidge,” Boyd said.

Council Member Byron Gaynor, District 4; made the motion to approve the purchase of the property. Council Member Marilyn Rodgers, District 5; seconded the motion. Council members Doug Holland, District 1; Latishia Hall, District 2; Margaret Ross, District 3; and Mayor Boyd voted yea.

In other business, Karis Nicholson, Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library circulation clerk, informed the council about the library’s upcoming Imagi-Con the last weekend in February.

The council discussed abandoned homes in each district and what needs to be done to bring them up to city code.

City Clerk Linda Faust reviewed the city’s financials with the mayor, council and those in attendance.

The Brundidge City Council meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month at Brundidge City Hall. The meetings are open to the public.