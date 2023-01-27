Big night from Ja’Mia Hollings lifts Troy over South Alabama Published 9:16 am Friday, January 27, 2023

The Troy Trojans women’s basketball team (12-8, 7-2) picked up a big Sun Belt Conference win over the South Alabama Jaguars (5-15, 1-8) on Thursday night as junior Ja’Mia Hollings had a career night in the process.

Hollings finished the game with 23 points and a career-high 20 rebounds to become just the second player in Troy Division I history to reach 20-20 in a game. Hollings also blocked a shot, earned a steal and had two assists in the Trojan win. Hollings is in her second season as a Trojan after transferring from East Mississippi Community College in 2021. The only other time a Trojan woman has accomplished 20-20 in a game in Troy’s Division I history was when Caitlyn Ramirez scored 25 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in 2017.

The Troy win over South Alabama was the team’s seventh straight win over their rival and put the Trojans back into a first place tie in the Sun Belt with James Madison and Southern Miss. While JMU defeated Troy on Jan. 21, Coastal Carolina knocked off James Madison on Thursday night. Southern Miss also lost to Marshall on Jan. 21.

Troy only shot 37.7 percent from the field but also held South Alabama to just 28.6 percent shooting and outrebounded the Jags an eye-popping 63-39. Troy also scored 30 points in the paint, compared to USA’s 14 points, while the Trojans scored 21 points off 17 Jag turnovers.

Along with Hollings’ big night, Makayia Hallmon scored 14 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished three assists. Freshman Shaniah Nunn scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Tai’Sheka Porchia scored eight points and earned six rebounds.

The Trojans will look to keep their momentum going on Saturday, Jan. 28, at home against Georgia Southern at 4 p.m.