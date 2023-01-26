Julia Brooks to represent the Sun Belt at NCAA Leadership Forum Published 10:25 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

Troy volleyball star Julia Brooks has been selected by the Sun Belt Conference to be its representative at the annual NCAA Leadership Forum in Baltimore, MD, in April.

Brooks, currently a Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) representative, is a two-time All-Sun Belt recipient and CSC Academic All-District honoree. The junior ranks first all-time in Troy history in both solo blocks and total blocks and is just the 12th Trojan to ever surpass 1,000 career kills. Brooks helped lead Troy to its second consecutive postseason appearance in 2022 and the St. Louis, Mo., native ranked second in the Sun Belt in solo blocks and sixth in total blocks this season.

“I am very excited that the Sun Belt selected Julia to represent the conference at the NCAA athlete leadership forum,” Troy coach Josh Lauer said. “She is a tremendous model of a Troy and Sun Belt student-athlete. She is a leader on the court with her play and dedication to the classroom and service within our campus and greater Troy communities.

“She is a caring leader and exhibits personal discipline in her choices and actions. I believe she will represent Troy and the Sun Belt well at the leadership forum, and I know she will embrace this opportunity to its fullest.”

The NCAA hosts its Leadership Forum, which was created in 1997, annually. The forum is designed to present differing leadership qualities and strategies, while also providing instruction in evaluating the differences and similarities across all sports, campuses and cultures.

“Julia is a tremendous example of what it means to be a student-athlete and will represent Troy University and the Sun Belt Conference with distinction and class at the NCAA Leadership Forum in Baltimore,” Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones said. “From her accomplishments on the court to her outstanding academic career and her tireless efforts serving our community, we can’t think of a more deserving Trojan to take part in this amazing opportunity.”

The Leadership Forum will be held April 13-16.