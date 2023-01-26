Covenant Christian School scores high on SAT-10 Published 9:39 am Thursday, January 26, 2023

According to a release from the school, Troy’s Covenant Christian School students earned high scores on the most recent achievement test.

The achievement scores show that students in each grade level perform on or above grade level in reading. The private school in Troy – which was founded in 1983 – teaches children in Pre-K through sixth grade. Each student in second through sixth grade took the achievement test.

“We are so proud of our teachers and students who work hard each and every day to be good learners and good followers of Christ,” Covenant Principal Jeff Moore said. “To review these test scores and see that we performed on or above grade level on the Stanford Achievement Test is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”

The Stanford Achievement Test (SAT-10) is a set of standardized achievement tests used by school districts in the U.S. for assessing children from kindergarten through high school.

Each grade receives a “median grade equivalent” for reading. Covenant’s second graders received a 2.2 grade, third graders received a 5.9 grade, fourth graders received a 5.4 grade, fifth graders received an 8.7 grade and sixth graders received a 7.1 grade.