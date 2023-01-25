Salvation Army Camp stew sale underway Published 6:05 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Even though Mother Nature is teasing us a bit right now, it’s still camp stew weather.

And, the Pike County Salvation Army’s “best camp stew around” is now available for sale with pickup on February 2.

“It’s a long time from February until November when it’s camp stew weather again,” said Donna Kidd, Pike County Salvation Army director. “And, what’s even better about our camp stew is that it freezes so well that some say it’s even better after it’s frozen.”

Either way, the Salvation Army’s camp stew is a crowd pleaser. Kidd said the Salvation Army’s camp stew is still only $10 a quart and will remain so as long as possible.

Orders are being taken now by calling 334-808-1069 or at the Salvation Army Service Center, 509 South Brundidge Street in Troy.

“Those who place orders may pay either when the orders are placed or picked up,” Kidd said. “We do prefer cash or checks to bank cards.”

The camp stew will be ready for pickup from noon until 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, at the service center.

Kidd expressed appreciation to those who support the local Salvation Army’s camp stew sales.

“The funds raised do more good than we can ever say,” Kidd said.” The needs here in Pike County are many and our fundraisers and donations help make circumstances better for people in need here right at home. We live in a carrying and generous county and we are thankful for that blessing.”