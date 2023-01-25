Connor Jones commits to Delta State Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

On Jan. 24, Charles Henderson senior offensive tackle Connor Jones committed to play college football at Delta State University in Mississippi.

Jones earned All-Messenger honors as a senior with a 97 percent win rate from his offensive tackle position. The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder also earned 50 pancake blocks on the season.

Jones earned a preferred walk-on offer from Troy University this past weekend along with college offers from Delta State, Millsaps College, West Alabama, Lane College, Huntingdon College, University of Westminster, Maryville College, Campbellsville, Culver-Stockton College, Florida Memorial University and Pikeville.

“I felt like I was home there when I went for my visit,” Jones said of his decision to commit to Delta State. “The facilities were really nice and I bonded really well with all the players there. I felt like I was in high school, we were all hanging out and it just felt like home.

“The town is also nice and, like I said, the facilities are really nice. They have a really nice weight room with a protein bar in there. They take care of their players.”

Delta State is coming off an 11-2 season, which saw the Statesmen win the Gulf South Conference Championship and reach No. 9 in Division II before falling to West Florida in the Second Round of the Division II Playoffs. Delta State has rich football tradition with eight conference championships since 1998, four regional championships since 2000 and a Division II National Championship.

Jones, who said he is leaning towards either majoring in sports management or business, has some simple goals for college.

“I just want to have a successful career and keep on winning,” Jones flatly said.

National Signing Day will be held on Feb. 1.