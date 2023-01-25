City Council discusses medical cannabis dispensary zoning Published 10:01 am Wednesday, January 25, 2023

At the Jan. 24 Troy City Council meeting, the council heard the first reading of a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning ordinance for medical cannabis dispensaries.

At a previous council meeting, the council approved a resolution to allow for business licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries. At the Jan. 24 meeting, the council heard the first reading of a proposed amendment to Troy’s zoning ordinance that will permit licensed medical cannabis dispensaries to operate in C4 highway commercial zoning districts and M1 and M2 industrial districts with restrictions.

These restrictions include that no dispensary would be allowed in a location with access to a developed neighborhood street and will not be allowed within 1,000 feet of a school, daycare or childcare facility. Additionally, dispensary sites will have to adhere to the state’s medical cannabis advertising laws, which can be found online at, https://tinyurl.com/2uzya82d.

The council will hear a second reading of the proposed amendment, along with holding a public hearing, at the next council meeting on Feb. 6 before the matter is voted on.

The council also heard the first reading of a proposed pre-zoning of a property on Trojan Parkway for the purpose of zoning future annexed property into R3 high-density residential zoning district. Due to new Alabama state laws any annexed property must be pre-zoned before the property is annexed into a city. The developer of the property plans to develop “patio home lots” and not apartments at the site. A second reading and public hearing will be held at the next council meeting.

Also, the council approved a bid for a new recreation department vehicle at the cost of $39,922.35 from Bill Jackson Chevrolet, which is a budgeted item. The council also approved a nutrition grant agreement, which will provide the city with $40,900 in federal grant money for the Troy Nutrition Center. The Nutrition Center provides free meals for seniors in Troy.

The council will hold its next meeting at Troy City Hall on Feb. 6 at 5 p.m. A work session will precede the meeting at 4 p.m. on the second floor.