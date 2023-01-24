Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Obituaries Published 6:33 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

James Christopher Barnette

James Christopher Barnette, 61, a resident of Broussard, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Martin & Castille – Southside location in Lafayette. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services.

Pastor Todd Shearin will officiate the memorial service.

Chris was born August 30, 1961 in Montgomery, Alabama and was raised in Troy, Alabama. He was a 1979 graduate of Pike Liberal Arts High School. He graduated from The University of Alabama in 1984 with a degree in petroleum engineering. Chris worked around the world in the oil industry for 38 years until his retirement in 2019. He was a member of numerous professional petroleum organizations and was well respected in his field. His weekends were set aside for playing golf and cheering on The Alabama Crimson Tide, as well as, The New Orleans Saints.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary Catherine Crawford Barnette and their daughter Mary Melissa Barnette Nations and her husband Sheldon. Other survivors include his mother, Carolyn Looke Barnette; sisters, Deborah Michelle Park and her husband Bobby, Barbara Ann Barnette, Carole Lynn Barnette, Ramona Barnette Goetz; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, Jim Stallings Barnette and nephew, Patrick Clay Clark.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to J.D. Moncus Cancer Center, 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette, Louisiana 70508.

Vicki Starr King

Ms. Vicki Starr King a resident of Troy, AL passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence. She was 68. Memorial services for Ms. King will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Skeen Funeral Home Chapel in Troy. She was born May 17, 1954 in Germany to the late George Melton King, Sr. and Elvenia Benita Flockhart King.

Ms. King came from a long line of military service; she was a Vietnam-era veteran of the U.S. Army, and also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She served honorably and also gave over 20 years to Civil Service. Vicki adored animals, especially cats, and spent her time reading, gardening, and crocheting. Nature was her “happy place”, with flowers, plants and wildlife bringing her joy, and she loved the mountains and the beach. She deeply loved her family and treasured her friends. She is survived by her daughter, Julianna Rose Baker (Justin), Jack; Justin’s parents, Mark and Janet Baker, Troy; grandson, Carson Baker, Jack; brother, George King, Jr. “Buddy”, Spanaway, WA; niece, Heather Denise Covington, Aurora, CO; other family and friends. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love for animals memorials may be made to Troy Animal Rescue Project (TARP), 34 County Rd 2266, Brundidge, AL 36010. The guest book may be signed and words of condolences expressed at www.skeenfuneralhome.com.