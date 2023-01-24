Troy Arts Council Hosts Membership Event

Published 6:40 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

By Jaine Treadwell

The Troy Arts Council invites everyone, who enjoys and benefits from the arts, to join the arts council at the Johnson Center for the Arts from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday for its 2023 membership event.

“Those who attend the TAC Membership Event will have the opportunity to enjoy refreshments, entertainment by Amaro Dubois, cello; and Tingting Yao, piano,” said Dr. Dave Camwell, TAC president. Those who attend will also receive an update on the 2023 season’s events.

“Among the benefits of becoming a member of the Troy Arts Council is being able to attend some incredible shows that are brought in for our community from around the world,’ Camwell said. “While the TAC actively brings in a wide variety of styles and groups, the consistent element is artistic excellence.”

Those who join get to attend all events, have enjoy extra benefits and the knowledge that they are supporting an organization that works very hard to bring big talents to Troy.

Camwell said the TAC bring arts/entertainment events to town that would otherwise only be found in large cities.

“We have a fabulous 2023 and 2024 season planned and encourage our community to experience the wonders and benefits of world-class music, dance, theater and art in our shared community of Troy, Alabama,” Camwell said.

