Trojans snap two-game losing streak Published 10:28 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Despite a sluggish start, the Troy Trojans (13-8, 5-3) snapped a two-game skid with a 77-53 win over the ULM Warhawks (9-12, 5-3) at home on Saturday night.

The win puts Troy in a three-way tie for fourth place in the Sun Belt alongside ULM and Georgia Southern. Troy got down big early when ULM went on a 15-0 run in the first half, going up 25-14 with 6:02 left in the half.

Troy then answered with an 11-0 run to tie the score 25-25 with 3:11 left in the first half. Aamer Muhammad hit a three to tie the score. The Trojans took a 31-27 lead into halftime.

ULM opened the second half on a 5-1 run to tie the score 32-32 but the Trojans exploded with a 12-0 run to go up 44-32 and Troy never looked back.

Troy had a big night shooting in the win, knocking down 53 percent of its shots along with shooting 13-of-25 from three-point land. Meanwhile, ULM shot just 31.5 percent from the field. The Trojan defense was also able to force 16 turnovers and the Trojans outscored ULM 24-10 in the paint. Troy also won the rebound battle 36-27.

“It was one of the best all-around games of the year,” Troy coach Scott Cross said. “I talked to our guys before the game; I said, ‘Hey, we need to put it all together.’ At times we’ve been great offensively. At times, we’ve been great defensively.

“The rebounding has been up and down, so we were due for a game where it happened all the way around. And I think we really did it for about the last 30 minutes of the game.”

Muhammad led Troy with 20 points and four assists, while Zay Williams tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Christyon Eugene scored 13 points and Kieffer Punter chipped in with nine points and four rebounds.

The Trojans hit the road again later this week for back-to-back away games. First up, is Louisiana in a Thursday night contest at 7 p.m.