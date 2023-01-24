Trojans finish undefeated in area play Published 9:41 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The No. 7-ranked Charles Henderson Trojans (14-5, 4-0) boys’ basketball team wrapped up Class 5A, Area 4 play with a resounding 73-53 win over the Greenville Tigers at home on Jan. 20.

The win marked the Trojan’s sixth straight win and their 12th win in the last 13 games. The Trojans are also unbeaten at home this season. It also secured a 4-0 undefeated record in area play as CHHS swept both Carroll and Greenville during area competition.

On Jan. 20, Jayden Spearman led the Trojans to a dominant win over Greenville with 21 points, while Austin Cross added 11 points in the win.

The Trojans also knocked off Pike Road at home 64-50 on Jan. 19 with Spearman scoring 25 points and Austin Cross tallying 11 points. Jywon Boyd also chipped in with eight points.

The CHHS Lady Trojans (10-8, 2-2) wrapped up area play with a 53-47 win over Greenville on Jan. 20. KK Hobdy continued her stellar season with 21 points to lead the Lady Trojans, while Harmony Hubbard, Takeiya Brockton, Deanna Gosha and Madison Ousley scored six points each. The Lady Trojans picked up a 51-30 win over Pike Road on Jan. 19.

The Pike County Bulldogs earned a 65-53 win over the Daleville Warhawks in Class 3A, Area 4 action on Jan. 20, as well. Michael Walker led PCHS with 15 points, while Markelis Hobdy scored 14 points and JyDerian Burney scored 13. The win boosted the Bulldogs record to 2-3 in area play.

The Lady Bulldogs also picked up a resounding 41-11 win over Daleville to move to 5-0 in area play and to secure the regular season Class 3A, Area 4 Championship and the opportunity to host the area tournament. Amity White led PCHS with 13 points, while Taniyah Green scored 12 in the win.

Also on Jan. 20, the Zion Chapel Lady Rebels edged the Goshen Lady Eagles by a score of 39-37 as Shea Wambles scored 15 points for ZCHS. Riley Bannin also tallied 12 points.

The Rebels also picked up a 71-64 win over Goshen in the boys game. Jacob Chestnut tallied 26 points, while Mason Stuart scored 16 in the win over the Eagles. The win moves ZCHS to 4-2 in area play. Makayel McBryde and Jayden McNabb scored 15 points each for Goshen, while KJ Bristow added 10 points.

The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots lost to Elba 66-37 on Jan. 20. Will Rice led the Patriots with 13 points in the loss, while Levi Deboer scored eight points.

The PLAS Lady Patriots lost to Elba 76-18 on Jan. 20. Rayleigh Carter scored eight points for the Lady Pats in the loss.