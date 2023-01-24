Pike County BOE shows appreciation to board members Published 6:43 pm Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The Pike County Board of Education hosted a reception honoring its newest board member, Cathy Grant, and to show appreciation to the Pike County School Board members Monday afternoon at the Central Office in Troy.

Each year, the PCBOE takes the opportunity of National School Board Appreciation Week to recognize its board members and to expressed appreciation to them for their dedicated service to the students of the Pike County School System.

Dr. Mark Bazzell superintendent of Pike County Schools, recognized and thanked the board members for their commitment to the students of the Pike County Schools in Banks, Brundidge and Goshen.

Bazzell said, looking at the pictures on the wall in the board room, there are 20 board members who have dedicated their services to the students of Pike County over the years.

“There are 11 different combinations of those who have served,” Bazzell said. “One of the great things about our board is that each member of each board has put the kids first. Again, we have a really strong group and, certainly, all of them are dedicated to serving the students and all those who make up the Pike County School System.”

Students from the county schools presented gifts of appreciation to Dr. Bazzell and the board members and thanked them for their dedication to the Pike County Schools.

The members of the Pike County Board of Education are, Earnest Green, District 1; Dr. Greg Price, District 2; Scott Hartley, District 3, Cathy Lott, District 4; Dr. Clint Foster; District 5 and Chris Wilkes, District 6.

Following the reception, the BOE held its regular monthly meeting. In welcoming Cathy Lott, District 4, to her first board meeting, Bazzell and the board members said they are looking forward to serving with her.

Lott is lecturer/elementary program coordinator, Department of Teacher Education at Troy University

“I am so excited and honored to have the opportunity to serve the students of Pike County in this new role,” Lott said. “Everyone has been so welcoming. I look forward to maintaining and creating new relationships, while advocating for the children of Pike County.”