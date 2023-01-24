Gov. Ivey names James Tarbox new Pike County DA Published 8:13 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

After the recent retirement of former district attorney Tom Anderson, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey named James Tarbox as the new Twelfth Judicial Circuit District Attorney, representing Pike and Coffee Counties.

Anderson retired as a full-time district attorney and was appointed supernumerary status by Ivey earlier this month. Tarbox will serve the remainder of Anderson’s six-year term. Anderson was re-elected in November of 2022.

Tarbox is a Hoover native that graduated from the University of Alabama summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. He then earned his law degree from the Alabama School of Law. Following his graduation, Tarbox began practicing with the Marsh and Cotter, LLP firm in Enterprise and eventually became a partner in the firm. At the firm, Tarbox has been involved in a number of civil, criminal, probate and administrative matters.

He has also been the school board lawyer for Coffee County, Dale County and Daleville City Schools for a number of years. Tarbox currently resides in Enterprise and serves as the Enterprise Rotary Club President and is on the board of directors of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce. Tarbox has also served as president of the Coffee County Bar Association in past years and is a board member of the Alabama Association of School Board Attorneys and is a member of the Enterprise Health Care Authority Board of Directors.

Ivey announced her decision in a letter of appointment to Tarbox.

“I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my administration,” Ivey said in the letter to Tarbox. “I know you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama.”