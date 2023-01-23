Troy man charged with murder Published 12:31 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr said on Saturday, Jan. 21, at approximately 10:15 p.m., the Troy Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and located two gun shot victims, Barr said. One victim was transported from the scene to Dothan for further treatment with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, Barr said.

The second gun shot victim succumbed to injuries on the scene, Barr said. Officers took the suspect into custody at the scene, Barr said. The scene was secured with the assistance of the Troy University Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Barr said. The Troy Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical attention, Barr said.

The Troy Police Department has charged 48-year-old Arick Dwayne Christian, of Troy, with one count of murder, Barr said. Christian has been charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Quinton Keith Miller, of Ariton, Barr said.

Christian was taken into custody at the scene of the shooting and was transported to the Troy Police Department, Barr said. After further investigation, Christian was charged with murder and processed at the Troy City Jail before being transported to the Pike County Jail on a $250,000 bond, Barr said.

The other victim of the shooting was treated and released from a Dothan hospital.

This case is under investigation by the Troy Police Department, Barr said.