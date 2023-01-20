Obituaries, Saturday, January 21, 2022 Published 6:12 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Jack Johnson Kirkland

Dr. Jack Johnson Kirkland, age 74, a resident of Banks, died Monday, January 16, 2023 at his residence. Celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife: Christie Kirkland; step children: Barbara Santiago and Phillip Santiago; grandchild: Rylynn; and niece: Teresa Doty (Sheldon).

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Kirkland was a lifetime scholar. He obtained his PHD in economics and taught economics for over 30 years at Troy University, AUM, and Penn State. He was avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being in nature. Jack enjoyed fishing any chance he could. Whether it was salt water or freshwater didn’t matter Mr. Kirkland enjoyed it all. After fishing Mr. Kirkland was known for being a rock hound. Collecting rocks during his many travels and cutting them into slabs to sell to other. Rocks were a passion of his and he was an expert at his craft. He had a soft spot for animals of all kinds. Any animal in need had a home with Jack. He rescued countless animals and cherished every opportunity to help out another furry friend. Above all else he loved his family and cherished the time he got to spend with them. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Linda Louise Walter

Linda Louise Walter, Troy, Alabama, passed away at home on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at age 75. She was the oldest daughter of Edwin D. and Mildred M. Walter. Many knew her for her booths at Troy antiques. She was also an avid World War II buff, an honorary member of the Eighth Air Force Society and had one of the largest collections of Breyer model horses in the country. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to:

National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force

175 Bourne Avenue

Pooler, GA 31322

or

Humane Society of Pike County

P.O. Box 296

Troy Alabama 36081

Rebecca (Becky)

Earwood Belcher

Rebecca (Becky) Earwood Belcher passed away January 11, 2023 at the Fort Walton Beach, FL hospital. She was 73.

Becky was born in Nashville, TN, to don and Carmel Earwood, who proceeded her in death. She was the wife of Byron W. Belcher of Fort Walton Beach, FL.

Becky attended Alabama Christian Hugh School and Alabama Christian College. She enjoyed singing in folk music groups and was selected Miss Alabama Christian High School. Later, in her working years, she was employed as a computer draftsman by Choctaw Engineering, and later Choctaw Associates, civil engineering firms of Fort Walton Beach. Becky had a great talent for creativity in all forms of arts and crafts. She was very active in community organizations, and served leadership roles in the Emerald Coast Concert Association, The Center For Lifelong Learning, The American Business Women’s Association, and others. Her contributions were honored with several awards. In accordance with her wishes, there will be no public funeral service.

Becky was greatly loved and will be extremely missed.