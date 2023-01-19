Troy softball adds new signing to recruiting class Published 10:47 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Troy University softball coach Eric Newell announced the signing of Whitewater High School infielder Jillian Williams to the Class of 2023.

Williams earned Class AAAA All-State honors as a senior in 2022 and was named Region 4 Player of the Year after boasting a .431 batting average with 16 doubles, two home runs, 30 RBIs and .468 on-base percentage. She also holds the Whitewater school record most doubles and hits in a single season was the Fayette County Hitter of the Year as a senior.

“We look forward to adding Jillian to our strong 2023 recruiting class,” Newell said. “She is a proven winner, playing for both a strong travel ball team and a strong high school team in Georgia. She is quick, gritty, athletic and versatile. Jillian will give us a dependable glove on defense and is a tough out on offense.”

Williams earned a career .321 batting average with 26 doubles, three home runs and 57 RBIs at Whitewater. Williams was also a flag football player, swimmer and golfer at her high school.

She joins a deep signing class that features a slew of incoming freshmen and transfers that will join the nucleus of the Trojan softball team, which includes returning All-Sun Belt players like Libby Baker, Leanna Johnson, Jade Sinness and Kelly Horne.

Williams joins a freshman class that also includes Palmetto, Ga., pitcher Olivia Cato, Brantley infielder Kayden Dunn, Dunwoody, Ga., outfielder Jaida McCord and Enterprise catcher Emma Faulk. Incoming transfers also include former Florida State outfielder D’Aun Riggs, former Florida pitcher Haley Pittman and former Southern Union Community College infielder Natalie Turner. Turner is also a Dothan native that was a star player at Dothan High School.