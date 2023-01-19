Petsense by Tractor Supply donates to Troy Animal Rescue Project Published 11:27 am Thursday, January 19, 2023

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a pet specialty retailer and wholly-owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company, and the Tractor Supply Foundation are helping rebuild the Troy Animal Rescue Project after the shelter suffered severe storm damage last month.

Petsense by Tractor Supply and the Tractor Supply Foundation are giving needed supplies through in-kind donations of 20 large dog houses and five kennel doors, $2,000 in gift cards and an additional $5,000 donation through national non-profit Puppies and Golf to support the shelter’s rebuilding. The Troy Animal Rescue, which houses over 400 dogs, suffered extensive damage including the destruction of dog houses, kennels and a brand-new barn roof.

“All of us at Petsense by Tractor Supply passionately support local animal shelters and their efforts to help animals in our communities,” said Matthew Rubin, senior vice president and general manager of Petsense by Tractor Supply. “We hope our donation helps the Troy Animal Rescue Project recover quickly from the storm and continue to do their important work helping our furry friends.”

“When the story was sent to me about the tornado touching down right near the Alabama Animal Rescue Project and the damage it caused, I knew we had to jump in and help,” said Puppies and Golf founder Amanda Balionis. “Puppies and Golf serves as a resource to communities, and when Tiffany told me her needs, I knew the best thing we could do was connect her with Petsense by Tractor Supply who share the same values we do. I’m so grateful for Tiffany, her shelter and Petsense by Tractor Supply for their generosity.”

Petsense by Tractor Supply and Tractor Supply each donated a $1,000 gift card to be used in local stores. A $5,000 cash donation from the Tractor Supply Foundation was gifted through national non-profit Puppies and Golf.

Petsense by Tractor Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tractor Supply Company, is a pet specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities. Founded in 2005, Petsense by Tractor Supply specializes in providing a large assortment of pet food, supplies and services, such as grooming and training and offering customers a tailored experience while providing the top-quality products they need at a price they love. Petsense by Tractor Supply carries a range of nationally recognized brands including Fromm, Orijen, Acana, Purina Pro Plan, Hill’s Science Diet, Victor and Royal Canin. Petsense by Tractor Supply is also committed to promoting responsible pet ownership through pet adoptions, community involvement and education. At December 23, 2022, the Company operated 183 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states.

The Tractor Supply Company Foundation was established in 2020 and is committed to supporting vibrant rural communities for all by investing in the future of the Out Here Lifestyle through today’s youth, helping close the rural digital divide and being a good neighbor in the communities Tractor Supply calls home. The Foundation’s priority areas include agriculture education initiatives, broadband connectivity for rural America, caring for pets and animals and preserving land for future generations. The Foundation expands upon the charitable work of Tractor Supply Company, supporting causes that are important to customers and Team Members. In 2021 the Company donated over $14 million to charitable causes through direct giving, sponsorships, fundraisers and more.

Puppies & Golf was founded in 2020 to protect and advocate for dogs in need and help people understand and take advantage of the healing and health benefits of having a dog in their lives. They fulfill this mission by being a community resource, providing grants to families, shelters, rescues, and assisting our military veterans and organizations that rescue dogs and train them to become service animals for veterans in need.