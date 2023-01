Connor Jones receives Troy offer Published 8:59 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Charles Henderson senior offensive lineman Connor Jones received an offer from Troy University to continue his football career at the college level.

Jones now holds offers from Troy, West Alabama, Faulkner, Lane College, Delta State, Millsaps College, Huntingdon College, Westminster College, Florida Memorial University, Pikeville, Maryville College, Campbellsville and Culver-Stockton College.

Jones earned All-Messenger honors as he totaled 50 pancakes and graded out with a 97 percent win rate as a senior offensive tackle.