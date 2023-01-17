WVU quarterback Will Crowder transferring to Troy Published 8:57 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

On Jan. 12, former West Virginia quarterback Will Crowder announced his intention to transfer to Troy University.

Crowder is a Gardendale native that played high school football at Gardendale High School, where he earned All-Region and All-Birmingham honors as a senior. He also competed in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game and was a finalist for Sports Illustrated High School All-American.

As a senior, Crowder threw for 2,132 yards and 20 touchdowns along with 586 yards and three touchdowns rushing. Crowder initially signed with West Virginia out of high school, over offers from other schools like Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kentucky, Liberty, Memphis, South Alabama, Southern Miss, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Troy.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 220-pound quarterback redshirted his freshman season in 2021 and played in three career games during his two years at WVU. He completed all eight of his pass attempts for 85 yards and one touchdown. He saw the most game action this past season against Towson on Sept. 17, 2022. He completed all six of his pass attempts for 57 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Crowder’s college coach at WVU was Neal Brown, who coached at Troy 2015-2018. Crowder is also the second former WVU quarterback to transfer to Troy in the last six months after Jarret Doege transferred to Troy just before the start of the 2022 season.

Following the 2022 season, Troy quarterback Peter Costelli entered the transfer portal after one season with the Trojans. Also, 2022 marked the last of Doege’s college eligibility. Returning starter Gunnar Watson, Brantley native Tucker Kilcrease, sophomore Quayde Hawkins and incoming freshman JD Sherrod are all currently scholarship quarterbacks on the Troy roster.