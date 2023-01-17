Troy Pediatric Clinic to open summer ‘23 Published 7:19 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Troy Pediatric Clinic, an extension of Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network, will bring state-of-the-art healthcare to Troy, Pike County and the surrounding areas.

Troy Pediatric Clinic will be located at 717 John H. Witherington Drive.

Elizabeth Dawson, MD will be the provider.

Dawson is a general pediatrician licensed by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners and certified by the American Board of Pediatrics.

Dawson has been caring for patients in and around the Troy Area for the past 14 years.

In January, Dothan Pediatric Healthcare Network is welcoming Dawson as a physician at Enterprise Pediatric Clinic where she will practice while awaiting the opening of Troy Pediatric Clinic in the summer of 2023.