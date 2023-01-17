Obituaries, Wednesday, January 18, 2023 Published 7:07 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Debbie Joan Faulkner

Debbie Joan Faulkner, 75, of the Corinth Community passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023. Funeral will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, starting at 9:00 a.m. with a viewing and service to follow at 10:00 at Full Gospel Church in Enon with Rev. Jimmy Helms and Rev. Lavon Singleton officiating. Graveside will follow in Sandfield Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Helms and Rev. Lavon Singleton officiating and Gray Funeral Home directing. After the graveside service friends and family are invited back to Full Gospel Church for fellowship.

There will be a visitation at Gray Funeral Home at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 for family and close friends only.

Debbie attended Corinth School and Inverness High School. She was a member of Full Gospel Church and was a nurse working with Home Health. She enjoyed spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Faulkner and a son, Marcus Ray Faulkner. She is survived by three sons: Phillip (Melissa) Faulkner, Chad (Rebecca) Faulkner and Chris Faulkner; sister: Johnnie Faye (Ceciel) Locklar; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and a lifelong friend, Shirley Oakes.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Faulkner, Chad Faulkner, Jim Culpepper, Steven Mitchell, Russell Oakes and Jonathan Oakes. Honorary pallbearers will be Lee King and James Oakes.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 until 10:00 the day of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Full Gospel Church, 4281 County Road 6631, Banks, Alabama 36005 or Lighthouse Assembly, 945 County Road 12, Union Springs, Alabama 36089.

Priscilla Bradshaw Garrott

Mrs. Priscilla Bradshaw Garrott passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, January 13, 2023. Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church in Troy, AL on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 12:00 pm with Rev. Steve Winton officiating. The family will greet friends at 10:30 am prior to the service at the church. A private graveside service will follow at Green Hills Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cole Garrott, Chris Bradshaw, Blake Daughtry, Randy Meadows, Randall Meadows, Peter M. DiChiara, Don Herring, and Dale Taylor.

Mrs. Garrott was born on August 30, 1952, in Dothan, Alabama to the late James Othell Bradshaw and Janie Belle Lynn Bradshaw. Priscilla was an instructor of Business Science for 25 years at Troy University and taught Language Arts for 10 years at Pike Liberal Arts School. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Troy and taught children’s choir and Sunday School for many years. She served as Kappa Delta sorority advisor and a member of numerous civic and social clubs in Pike County. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved her family and friends dearly and cherished the time she could spend with them. She was loved by many and will be missed by all that were blessed to know her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Scotty Bradshaw; sister, Patricia Jane Meadows; and niece, Anna Brooke Daughtry Wilkison.

Loving survivors include her husband of 48 years, Stephen C. Garrott; her son, Stephen Bradshaw Garrott (Erica); daughter, Anna Garrott Denny (Burke); five grandchildren, Addi Garrott, Sarah Braydon Garrott, Cole Garrott, Hank Denny, and Janie Belle Denny; sister, Gloria Daughtry; brother, Phillip Bradshaw (Susan), and several nieces and nephews.

Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to Troy First Methodist Children’s Ministry. The staff of Green Hills Funeral Home is honored to serve the Garrott family.