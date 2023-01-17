Antonio Jamal Holmes reception at JCA Thursday Published 7:18 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

The Johnson Center for the Arts has a history of hosting exhibitions by award-winning artists from Alabama, throughout the United States and abroad. However, there is something uniquely special about hosting an exhibit by a local artist.

Brenda Campbell, JCA director, said it exciting to see local artists who are doing amazing work in many mediums, from oils and acrylics to photography and sculpture.

“We appreciate the opportunity to host local artists and we always have a supportive audience at the artist’s reception and throughout the exhibit,” Campbell said. “People enjoy and appreciate the creativity of our local artists.”

On Thursday, January 19, the JCA will host an artist’s reception for Troy artist Jamal Holmes from 5 until 7 p.m. The public is invited to view Holmes artwork which is featured in the JCA lower gallery.

There will be time to visit with the artist and to hear him talk about his work and his passion for art.

The show features a sampling of Holmes’ works from colorful abstracts to small sculpture to Styrofoam 3-D hangings, found object creations to detailed portraits.

“From as far back as I can remember,” he said. “Growing up in small towns in Alabama all my life, I never knew of actual artists but I always thought the people and land were as beautiful as any art.”

With those thoughts came the dream, the desire to capture the world as viewed through Holmes ‘own eyes.

The Jamal Holmes exhibition will run through February 17.

The Johnson Center is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Admission is free.