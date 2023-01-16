Troy track and field competes at Vulcan Invite Published 1:33 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

The Troy University track and field team opened the 2023 indoor track season at the Vulcan Invite in Birmingham this weekend. A number of Troy athletes set records and personal bests at the meet.

Troy sophomore Javon Osbourne set the school record in the men’s shot put with a 17.43m throw as he took the gold. Tristan Boatman also finished in fifth place in the shot put and fifth in the men’s weight throw.

The women’s team had three of the top five finishes in the women’s shot put. Biniosa Ezukuse set a personal best as she took home the silver, while Abby Gorinske finished third and Leah Kennedy finished in fourth place. Enzukuse finished in fourth place and Kennedy in fifth place in the women’s weight throw.

Naveyh Frost took the silver in the women’s 60-meter dash, setting a personal best time of 7.57. Frost followed that up by setting another personal best, this time in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.52, earning her another second-place finish.

In the men’s 60-meter dash, freshman Tydreke Thomas earned a bronze finish, with a time of 6.89. Alex Robinson took fifth place in the men’s 400-meter dash and Dwight Mason earned fifth place in the men’s 800-meter run.

Jade Johnson earned the gold in the women’s triple jump, while Camryn Pettus came in third place. Jaggerd Moore earned first place in the men’s high jump and fifth in the triple jump, as well.

Julian Martin-Rogers also took the silver in the men’s 60-meter hurdle with a personal record time of 8.14.

Lauren Locke finished in seventh place the women’s 1-mile run, while Tanner Guest finished in third place in the women’s 3000-meter run. Kady Schwietz finished in fifth place in the women’s long jump. The Troy men’s 4×400-meter relay team finished in third place.

Troy’s indoor track and field team travels to Columbia, SC, to take part in the Carolina Challenge Jan. 20-21.