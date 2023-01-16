Grady named Sophomore All-American Published 11:51 am Monday, January 16, 2023

The accolades continue to pour in for Charles Henderson sophomore football player Zion Grady as he has earned MaxPreps Sophomore All-American honors.

MaxPreps released its Sophomore All-America team last Thursday, Jan. 12, the same day that Grady was named the Class 5A Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA).

MaxPreps has recognized the nation’s top high school sophomores in the country since 2006 and many of those players have gone on to become college football stars and even NFL stars. Some of the past members of the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America Team includes Derrick Henry, Deshaun Watson, Christian Kirk, Nick Bosa, Tee Higgins, Trevor Lawrence, Bryce Young and Caleb Williams. Grady, though, is the first CHHS player to ever earn the honor.

Grady’s 2022 season saw the 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pounder record 106 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss, 19 sacks, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. Grady’s tackles-for-loss led the entire state. Along with Sophomore All-American, Grady was named First-Team All-State, All-Messenger, The Messenger’s Defensive Player of the Year and ASWA 5A Lineman of the Year.

Displaying the depth of talent in the Wiregrass, Grady wasn’t the only Sophomore All-American that MaxPreps honored. Elba running back Alvin Henderson (195 carries, 2,636 yards and 47 TDs) and Pike Road running back Anthony Rogers (1,600 yards and 22 TDs rushing) also made the Sophomore All-America Team.

A total of seven Alabama representatives were on the Sophomore All-America Team, also including Saraland receiver Ryan Williams (2,700 all-purpose yards and 41 TDs), Thompson defensive back Anquon Fegans (67 TKL, 9 INT), Vigor offensive lineman Micah Debose and Southside-Selma athlete Derick Smith (2,876 all-purpose yards, 21 TDs, 98 tackles, 14 TFL and 8 INT).

Grady is rated as a 5-star college recruit by all major recruiting services and already holds college scholarship offers from numerous Division I schools, including Troy, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington State.