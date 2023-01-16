First Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Talking Bobblehead unveiled Published 5:33 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

On Monday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Talking Bobblehead.

The officially licensed bobblehead features the civil rights leader standing at the podium delivering his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and includes audio clips of the famous speech. The bobblehead unveiling comes on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and marks the first talking bobblehead or the civil rights pioneer. The special edition bobblehead is being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with the estate of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Dressed in a dark suit, the Dr. King bobblehead is standing at a podium in front of multiple microphones. The bobblehead base bears his name along with the date August 28, 1963 – the date Dr. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington. Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 19,630 and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store.

The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in April, are $40 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

“We are proud to release the first talking bobblehead of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. as we commemorate his life and legacy on MLK Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Dr. King is one of the most frequently requested when it comes to bobbleheads, and we’re thrilled to team up with his estate to provide people with the opportunity to honor and celebrate his life with this bobblehead.”

