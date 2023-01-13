TB&T Athletes of the Week (Jan. 6-12) Published 2:35 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

MALE

Austin Cross

Charles Henderson High School

Cross knocked down seven three-pointers in No. 7 Charles Henderson’s area win over Carroll this week. Cross also finished the game with a season-high 32 points, including 12 in the first quarter alone.

FEMALE

Amity White

Pike County High School

White scored 19 points in Pike County’s area win over Daleville this week. White scored 13 points in the first half, as the Lady Dawgs dominated Daleville.