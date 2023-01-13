TB&T Athletes of the Week (Jan. 6-12)
Published 2:35 pm Friday, January 13, 2023
MALE
Austin Cross
Charles Henderson High School
Cross knocked down seven three-pointers in No. 7 Charles Henderson’s area win over Carroll this week. Cross also finished the game with a season-high 32 points, including 12 in the first quarter alone.
FEMALE
Amity White
Pike County High School
White scored 19 points in Pike County’s area win over Daleville this week. White scored 13 points in the first half, as the Lady Dawgs dominated Daleville.