Even hotels are skeptical about Friday the 13th Published 6:27 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

Friday, January 13, 2023 was a rather risky day for those who are superstitious about the number 13. But, no matter what you think what you want about superstition, but 13% (just a coincident?) of people responding to a Gallup Poll said they would be bothered by being assigned a room on the 13th floor. And, if hotels have a large number of people not willing to stay on one floor of your hotel, well, that’s a problem if you’re a hotelier. So, a lot of hotels just started skipping that number, and their floors went straight from 12 to 14.

J.W. Marriott Jr. was quoted as saying one of the first things he learned was “Don’t go to 13.” The Otis Elevators company estimates that 85% of the buildings with their elevators don’t have a named 13th floor.