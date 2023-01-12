Troy long snapper earns All-American honors Published 9:41 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Rubio Long Snapping announced its All-American long snappers for the 2022 college football season and among the top long snappers in the country is Troy’s Quentin Skinner.

Rubio Long Snapping is considered the top training academy for high school and college long snappers in the country and is partnered with the All-American Bowl. Rubio Long Snapping selects four long snappers each year to be honored as All-Americans, which is a position not typically recognized by traditional All-America teams.

Skinner was named to the fourth-team of the 2022 College All-American Long Snappers team, behind Oklahoma State’s Matt Hembrough, Wisconsin’s Peter Bowden and UCLA’s Jack Landherr.

Skinner completed his first season at Troy this past season after playing at LSU from 2019 through 2021. He was LSU’s starting long snapper in both 2020 and 2021, after redshirting in 2019. Skinner is a Buford, Ga., native that was rated as the No. 2 long snapper coming out of high school by 247Sports and won the Rubio Long Snapping High School Player of the Year as a senior.