Today is a most unlucky day Published 6:23 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Friday the 13th is considered an unlucky day. It occurs when the 13th day of the month in the Gregorian calendar falls on a Friday, which happens at least once every year but can occur up to three times in the same year.

According to folklore, the unlucky number “13” originated with a Norse myth about 12 gods having a dinner party in Valhalla on a Friday. The trickster god, Loki, was not invited but arrived as guest number 13. He arranged the shooting of Balder with a mistletoe-tipped arrow.

Sadly, Balder died and the whole world went dark. People from all corners of the Earth mourned on the bad, unlucky day. From that day forward, Friday the 13th was been viewed as ‘unlucky.”

Thirteen things you might not want to do today, Friday, January 13, 2023 because they will bring immediate bad luck. On Friday 13th, do no walk under a ladder, break a mirror, eat foods that could cause choking, open an umbrella in the house, spill salt, walk alone in a dark alley, let an owl look in your eyes, cross your eyes, cut your hair or fingernails, wander into unknown places, step on a crack OR cross paths with a black cat. If you do happen to do anything to bring you bad luck turn your hat around three times and cuss or walk on a railroad track. To avoid chancing bad luck, today, stay in bed with your head covered and shoes on your feet.

Have a safe Friday 13th!