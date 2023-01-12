‘Supper And Stories’ tickets open to public Published 6:21 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

The Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival on Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28 at the We Piddle Around Theater and the Troy University Trojan Theater. The festival features four of the nation’s top storytellers and traditional music.

The supper and stories Friday night performance at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge is reserved for all-weekend ticket holders through January 10th then it opened to the public.

Cathie Steed, chair of the Brundidge Historical Society’s ticket committee, said there is now a small number of Friday night tickets available by calling 334-685-5524.

“I expect those tickets to go fast,” Steed said.

The storytelling concerts Saturday, January 28, at the Trojan Center Theater, are at 10 a.m. ($10) and 2 p.m. ($15) and 6:30 p.m. ($10) at the Trojan Center and are available by calling 685-5524 or 808-4237 or 256-590-7142. Tickets for those performances are available at The Messenger office in downtown Troy.