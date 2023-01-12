Grady named 5A Lineman of the Year Published 3:01 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

At the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s annual Mr. Football Banquet, Charles Henderson sophomore defensive end Zion Grady was named Class 5A’s Lineman of the Year.

Grady caps off his sophomore campaign with yet another accolade after being named ASWA First-Team All-State and All-Messenger Defensive Player of the Year. Grady and the other recipients of awards were honored at the Mr. Football Banquet in Montgomery on Thursday. Earlier on Thursday, Grady was also selected to the MaxPreps Sophomore All-America team, as well.

Grady’s 2022 campaign saw the 6-foot-4-inch, 235-pounder record 106 tackles, 35 tackles-for-loss, 19 sacks, two forced fumbles and two blocked kicks. Grady’s tackles-for-loss led the entire state.

Grady is rated as a 5-star college recruit by all major recruiting services and already holds college scholarship offers from numerous Division I schools, including Troy, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Washington State.