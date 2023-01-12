Charles Henderson lands in 5A Top 10 Published 9:00 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its first high school basketball rankings for 2023 and the Charles Henderson Trojans boys basketball team landed on the Class 5A Top 10.

The Trojans earned a No. 7 ranking in Class 5A, which is the Trojans’ first appearance in the Top 10 this season. Charles Henderson is 11-5 on the season and 2-0 in Area 4. Since December, the Trojans have gone 8-1 with the only loss coming at the hands of Eufaula in the Lake City Classic Finals. CHHS is also coming off a 74-61 win over No. 8-ranked Carroll earlier this week.

The Charles Henderson girls’ also earned votes for the Top 10 but didn’t make it, while Pike County’s girls’ team also receiving votes for Class 3A.

Charles Henderson boys and girls travel to rival Pike County this Saturday and then complete the school’s four-game road swing on the road at Class 2A’s Highland Home on Jan. 16. The Trojans will play at home for the first time in a month on Jan. 17 in a rematch with No. 8 Carroll.

ASWA Class 5A Boys Poll

1) Ramsay (11-6)

2) John Carroll (16-3)

3) Wenonah (14-8)

4) Scottsboro (13-6)

5) Guntersville (14-5)

6) Fairfield (17-5)

7) Charles Henderson (11-5)

8) Carroll-Ozark (18-3)

9) Headland (15-5)

10) Valley (17-0)

Others receiving votes: Brewbaker Tech (7-10), Faith-Mobile (12-8), Jasper (13-5), LeFlore (12-4), Sardis (15-7) and Selma (8-4).